

A breakthrough study from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) found that machine-learning models can predict vision outcomes for people with high myopia or short-sightedness. Researchers looked at the visual acuity of 967 Japanese patients at TDMU’s Advanced Clinical Center for Myopia after three and five years had passed. The regression model accurately predicted visual acuity at three and five years, and the binary classification model can predict and visualize the risk at five years. Such technology has great potential for assessing and monitoring eye issues like myopia, as severe short-sightedness can lead to blindness. Low vision also impairs quality of life, especially financially and physically. Using the help of machine learning can better inform medical professionals and patients on how to manage and correct vision and practice proper eye care.



Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology are rapidly advancing but still have much room for improvement. This technology may take some time to be available for widespread treatment of vision issues. However, there are also many other ways to ensure that people with myopia or low vision get the proper eye care to maintain their eye health. Here are some eye care tips to practice:





Update and understand your prescription



Many lack awareness or knowledge about their prescription, and that can lead to other vision and wellness issues if not addressed. An outdated prescription can cause headaches, blurred vision, eye fatigue, and other symptoms, and not getting one can make it harder to see and go through daily life. Once these issues appear, it may be time to get your prescription or update it to ensure proper vision correction. New prescription glasses can significantly improve your comfort and visual clarity. You can also find a high-quality pair online and easily add your prescription to the lenses, along with other coatings, to offer the best experience for your needs. Free home trials also ensure your glasses are the perfect fit before you purchase them. You can also take the time to learn the numbers and symbols on your prescription, which can help you understand your vision better and how to correct it.





Manage screen time



Digital devices have become integrated into everyday life, but looking at them for too long can cause vision issues like eye strain, dry eyes, and blurred vision. Focusing too much on near objects like screens can also elongate the eyeball, which can cause myopia, especially in children. Managing screen time can help prevent vision problems associated with digital device usage. Avoid using screens a few hours before sleeping to give the eyes a break and promote better sleep. Following the 20-20-20 rule can also reduce eye strain. This rule involves looking at something 20 feet away for twenty seconds every 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can take a 15-minute break every two hours to rest your eyes. Adjusting your screen’s brightness and distance can also help with visual comfort.





Get regular eye exams



The eyes constantly change and adapt, so your vision may differ from a year ago. As such, regular eye exams are crucial for maintaining eye health and preventing or limiting the development or damage of eye conditions. These exams can help you adjust to these changes by correcting your vision through eyewear or surgery, improving your daily life. Professionals can detect issues like cataracts, glaucoma, or age-related macular degeneration and provide treatment as needed. Other health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure may also be spotted during an eye exam. More than half of sight loss is preventable, so seeing an optometrist every year or two can ensure you can enjoy healthy vision for longer.



Technology like machine learning is creating exciting advancements in eye health that can change the lives of many if made widely available. However, you can still practice proper eye care by updating your prescription, getting your eyes tested regularly, managing your screen time, and many more.



