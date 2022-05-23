Mercedes-Benz is not known as a low-cost supplier. However, the Management Board still sees potential for development in terms of radiance and the margin. The role models have illustrious names and are only too happy to come from the fashion industry. Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Versace, Chanel, value developers in Sindelfingen can and want to do a lot with them. Excellent technology goes without saying, meticulous workmanship is a must, and where the euro breaks away from earthly criteria, stylish design should not be missing.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

The people of Stuttgart therefore call a Mercedes-Maybach limited to a low three-digit number Haute Voiture, which is not coincidentally framed by Versace shoes and haute couture creations for the presentation. Rose gold is the secret young star of head of design Gorden Wagener. Together with an iridescent blue, the exterior of the mighty car is clad in paintwork that looks elegant under the southern sun and rather lifeless in the gray north. Inside, the customers are ensnared by costume fabrics, golden rivets, white fur on the floor and in the door shelves, nothing should be missing, certainly not golden champagne flutes.