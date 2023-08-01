In Russia, pensions will increase from August 1 and a digital ruble will appear

A number of changes will take place in Russia from August 1: the pensions of working pensioners will become slightly higher, low-income families with many children from the Moscow region will be able to apply for additional payments, a third type of national currency will appear – the digital ruble, and the recycling fee for cars will increase, which means prices will also increase on them. The main changes in August are in the material of Lenta.ru.

The pension of working pensioners will increase

From August 1, 2023, pensions for working pensioners will increase in Russia. It is correct to call it not indexation, but an increase, it is calculated from last year’s social contributions of the employer. Thus, the maximum increase that working pensioners can count on was 372.31 rubles. You do not need to write an application for an increase.

RUB 372.31 will be the maximum increase

In the Moscow region will begin to accrue annual payments to low-income families with many children

In the Moscow region, from August 1, low-income families with many children will be able to receive an annual cash payment for each child studying in state or municipal educational institutions.

The payment will be made once a year. It will be available to families whose average per capita income is below the subsistence minimum in the Moscow Region. In 2023 he is 17,277 rubles.

A new form of currency will appear in Russia – the digital ruble

On August 1, 2023, the law on the introduction of the digital ruble comes into force. It will become an addition to, and not a replacement for, cash and non-cash rubles. The digital ruble will be stored on a special electronic platform, and only the Central Bank will be able to issue and regulate it – this is how it differs from cryptocurrency. It will be possible to pay for goods and services, transactions with financial instruments, and so on with the digital ruble, but it will not be possible to credit it to deposits and deposits in banks.

Related materials:

The recycling fee for cars imported into Russia will increase

From August 1, Russia will increase recycling collection for the import of passenger cars and light commercial (LCV) vehicles and buses for subsequent resale. This means that the prices for cars from resellers will increase.

The tax rate for passenger cars will increase by 1.7-3.7 times, for light commercial vehicles – by 2.5-3.4 times, for trucks – by 1.7 times. For buses, the rate will increase by an average of 2.2-4.8 times, for electric buses – by 8.7 times See also The Ministry of Defense announced the intentional strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the hospital in Novoaydar

For those who import a car for their own use, the conditions will remain the same.

What else will change in Russia in August

August 4th. Housing of corrupt officials will be sold at auction

Law touches real estate that entered the state housing stock due to a corruption offense or for which information was not provided confirming its purchase with legal income.

August 4th. Control over foreign agents will be tightened

According to the changes in law about foreign agents, the restrictions will have to be observed by the persons interacting with them, and their action or inaction should not cause the foreign agent to violate Russian laws. If it turns out that a citizen contributed to this, he will be given a written warning, then a fine will follow – for individuals up to 50 thousand rubles, for officials – up to 100 thousand rubles, for legal entities – up to 300 thousand rubles. In addition, unscheduled inspections may be carried out against foreign agents and those who contributed to their violation of laws.

August 28. The law on the possibility of introducing special conditions in correctional institutions will come into force

Special conditions mode can be enterif a high alert regime, emergency situation or martial law is introduced in Russia or in its individual areas, as well as in case of the threat of an armed attack, hostage-taking, riots, quarantine, and so on. In such cases, the daily routine in the correctional facility may change, an enhanced version of security and supervision and a special procedure for access to facilities may be introduced.

During August. Drivers of public transport and taxis must prove that they have not been convicted

New law, until September 1, drivers of taxis, buses, trolleybuses, trams and subway drivers must provide the employer with a certificate stating that they have no criminal record, or a certificate of termination of their prosecution on rehabilitating grounds. In the absence of such a certificate, they can be fired.

In addition, sex change was banned in Russia

The law was published and became effective on 24 July. It establishes a ban on any medical interventions (both surgical operations and the use of drugs) aimed at the formation in a person of primary or secondary signs of the opposite sex. Only medical interventions related to the treatment of congenital anomalies, genetic and endocrine diseases, and impaired formation of the genital organs in children will be allowed. Such operations will be carried out after the relevant decision of the medical commission.