Russia is preparing to further expand the ranks of its army. With the new laws of the Duma, the Russian Parliament, Moscow could get to deploy up to five million soldiers, the equivalent of 5 times the people who reside in the municipality of Naples. The calculations made by Novaya Gazeta are frightening. Recruitment will be facilitated thanks to “sensitive” changes, written “for general mobilization”, which extend the age of military service from 18 to 30 years, while previously it was up to 27 years.

Not only that, with the new reform the maximum age of reservists will also be increased, who can now be called up to fight up to the age of 70. For those who decide to disobey the command, choosing not to wear a military uniform, the disincentive is the very high fines.

Kiev, the Soviet symbol of the Motherland Statue replaced with the Ukrainian trident



The new law increased the fine tenfold for those who fail to appear at the draft commission (up to 30,000 rubles, about 300 euros) and banned conscripts from leaving Russia from the moment the summons is in the electronic register. A choice made to stem the phenomenon of escapes from the country, which has involved thousands of young Russians who are draft dodgers. Furthermore, with the new provisions, governors were allowed to have their own regional armies, equipped with weapons and sent to defend borders, fight saboteurs and protect public order.

Ukraine, missiles hit Kryvyi Rih, Zelenski’s hometown. The president: “Civilians hit, but terror will not break us”





To the Kremlin’s army, then, we must also add the forced mobilization from the territories that Russia has occupied in Ukraine. Since the beginning of 2022, Moscow has forcibly mobilized between 55,000 and 60,000 men according to Kiev, sending them directly to the front line.

If that weren’t enough to win the war with Ukraine, Russia continues to wield the specter of nuclear weapons as well. With the threat reiterated on Sunday by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev: «If we imagine that the Ukrainian offensive with NATO support is successful and takes part of our land away from us, then we should use nuclear weapons under the rules of the decree of the President of Russia dated 02.06.2020». “There would be no other way out,” Medvedev added, speaking of Ukraine as a “decaying corpse,” led by “short-sighted men” who refuse any negotiation. Of course, on the terms of the Kremlin.

To know more

Chessboards – A new front in energy risk, Putin now threatens European nuclear power

Analyses – Moscow smells the “great war” but the policy is to keep quiet and ignore it

What happened yesterday