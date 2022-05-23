Here comes the new generation of Kia Niro electric, which runs alongside the versions hybrid HEV and plug-in hybrid PHEV. As in the outgoing model, the e-Niro can count on an autonomy greater than 450 kmmeasured according to WLTP cycle.

One battery from 64.8 kWh powers an electric motor from 150 kW (204 HP) of power available between 6,000-9,000 rpm and a torque of 255 Nm.

New Kia e-Niro electric, battery and range

The new Kia e-Niro electric EV is equipped with a very large lithium battery from 64.8 kWhwhich only requires 43 minutes to recharge 10 to 80% with a charger quick CC.

The electric motor from 204 CV pushes the electric car up to 167 km / h and allows it to snap from 0-100 km / h in just 7.8 seconds. The coefficient of aerodynamic drag of 0.29 moreover, it ensures minimum aerodynamic drag and maximum energy efficiency.

In case of cold temperaturesto reduce charge times and optimize battery performance, the Niro EV system uses air conditioning for preheat the batteryonce a charging point has been selected as the destination.

New Kia Niro, exterior features

From an aesthetic point of view, the EV version of the Kia Niro stands out from the models PHEV and HEV for the front grille closed in two-tone shades and for the steel gray side cladding.

Other design details exclusive to the EV version are the specific bottom grille and the custom bumper, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels.

In the center of the front grille is the flap for electric charging, with alternating current AC And continues DCusing the 2 different connectorsType 2 and CCS Combo.

New Kia e-Niro electric price, how much does it cost?

The starting price of the new Kia Niro electric EV is 42,700 euros. The Italian range includes fittings Business and Evolutionwhich strongly focus on the so-called 7 + 7 + 7. The usual ones 7 year guaranteeas for the other electric in the range, they become a unlimited kmthe 7 years of connectivity are guaranteed by the standard navigator and Kia adds another advantage: the maintenance for 7 years included in the price.

More specifically, the Business version presents LED daytime running lights and wheel arches / side bands in contrasting matte finish. Inside there is a 10.25 “touchscreen navigator combined with a fully digital display from 10.25 “. There Smart Key and automatic climate control are standard as well as the central panel Multi Mode which allows for touch-sensitive control of both the air conditioning and the infotainment controls.

On the source of safety, a rich package of driver assistance systems is already available from the Business version, thanks to emergency braking with function performed (FCA 1.5) and systems for maintaining the carriageway, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) And Lane Following Assist (LFA). This version is already equipped with a battery preheating system.

The version Evolution adds i Dual LED headlightsside strips and wheel arches in High Glossy Black.

On the comfort front, mixed seats have been added leather fabric and the heated steering wheel, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, the smart opening tailgate and the induction phone charger. On the safety front, the Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) And Safe Exit Assist (SAE). The presence of the heat pump he was born in Type 2 charging cable as standard equipment.

To them Kia adds 1 year free subscription to Kia Charge Plus, for a 360 ° worry-free electric experience. The top of the range Kia Niro electric Evolution costs 47,500 euros. The new Kia Niro can be ordered from June 2022.

Niro EV electric Business: 42,700 euros

Niro EV electric Evolution: 47,600 euros

