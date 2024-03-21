Kia today presented images of the exterior and interior design of the new generation of the compact sedan K4. Contrary to expectations, the model will not be electric, but will adopt heat enginespetrol and hybrids both full That plug-in hybrid. In the Kia range, the K4 will replace the Ceed.

The lines of the vehicle are characterized by a futuristic design, inspired by the design philosophy “Opposites United” of Kia, which is reflected in the pillar “Power to Progress”. The external lines confirm the brand's commitment to designing increasingly stimulating, innovative and aesthetically advanced mobility solutions.

The Kia K4 is one fastback sedan characterized by a modern and unique design, developed by the Kia team using a mode called “Twist Logic”which combines square profiles in a seemingly illogical sequence.

From the front view, the K4 presents vertical headlights which amplify the imposing and confident appearance, with projectors Daytime Running Light (DRL) which emphasize the sophisticated appeal of the vehicle, complemented by chromed profiles horizontal. The constellation-inspired “star map” lighting technology offers a new interpretation of the iconic Tiger Face of Kia.

In the back, i vertical headlights accentuate the sense of strength and dynamism, vertically cutting the streamlined silhouette of the vehicle towards a large and technical bumper, completed by a integrated spoiler which contributes to impactful graphic design.

Kia's Opposites United design philosophy also informs the K4's cabin. The interior of the K4 clearly separates the space reserved for the driver from that for passengers, with a graphic division distinguishing the two areas.

The interior designers have created an interior that balances the feeling of habitability with functionality and practicality. The technical elements for the driver are integrated with those dedicated to passenger comfort.

The K4's sophisticated cabin features a variety of options interior lightingwhile the dashboard is dominated by a large central screen and by an elegant console that underlines the division between the driver's and passengers' spaces. The buttons and controls are reduced to a minimumwith essential functions integrated into an elegant design for intuitive interaction.

Engines

From a technical point of view, the Kia K4 is available with two main engines depending on the market: one engine 1.6 turbo petrol with 204 HP and the 1.5 mild hybrid with 160 HP. Additionally, there is likely to be an option available as well full hybrid or plugins.

Price

The price of the Kia K4 will probably be around 50,000 euros. The arrival on the market is scheduled for 2024, with the world premiere scheduled for March 27, 2024 at New York Salon.

