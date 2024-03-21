Cars decorated with flags, long queues in shops on the eve of the match, full beer tanks, playing with friends to predict the winner. Football holds a special place in Poland, although our volleyball success (remember the 2014 World Cup win) is more notable. Still, football remains our national passion. Everyone becomes a football expert, and sports news is starting to dominate the main news bulletins on radio and television. As Kazimierz Górski said: “As long as the ball is in play, anything is possible”.

Football stands out as a favorite among sports, attracting a vast number of fans and spectators to stadiums and TV screens during match broadcasts. It is also the sport that attracts a lot of bets on gg146.bet. Particular attention is paid to national team meetings, which unite Poles in encouraging our players to compete. Who is the best of our players? Get to know the Polish footballers who have achieved the greatest success in their sporting careers.

The history of Poland’s greatest football successes dates back to pre-war times. The national team made its debut at the 1924 Olympic Games, but Olympic success had to wait until 1936, when the Poles took 4th place. Another important international match was played at the 1938 World Cup in France.

However, Polish fans had to wait until 1972 for real emotions and successes, when the red and white team won gold at the Olympics, and two years later, in 1974, the team led by Kazimierz Górski reached the World Cup, which was then held in the West. Germany finally took third place in all competitions, and two years later won silver at the Olympic Games. The greatest successes of Polish footballers include the 1992 Olympic silver medal and 3rd place at the World Cup in Spain.

The Best Polish Clubs

Polish players join not only the national team and foreign teams, but also Polish clubs participating in UEFA competitions. Among the best clubs:

Lech Gdańsk,

Legia Warsaw,

Lech Poznan,

Wisła Kraków.

Top Scorers in History

Among Polish footballers, strikers are the easiest to remember, as they are responsible for the largest number of goals. In the history of the Polish national team, the players who have scored the most goals include:

Kazimierz Deyna – captain and player as a striker and midfielder in 1968-1978,

Grzegorz Lyato – called the “king of scorers”, participated in three World Cup finals, a player of the so-called “golden era of Polish football”, was in the national team in 1971-1984,

Włodzimierz Lubanski – center-forward in 1963-1980, represented Poland, among others, at the Olympic Games,

Robert Lewandowski – currently the best scorer in the history of Polish football. He has been playing since 2008. In addition to playing for the national team, Lewandowski played as a striker in Polish clubs.n the following years he played for Borussia Dortmund, and now he is a player of the German club Bayern Munich.

Włodzimierz Lubanski was the youngest player to make his debut for Poland. The outstanding representative played his first match for the national team at the age of 16 years, 8 months and 7 days. He is also Poland’s youngest scorer. On his debut, he scored a goal in the 34th minute, beating Norwegian goalkeeper Sverre Andersen. Poland won that match against Norway (4 September 1963) with a score of 9-0.

The Best Players of Recent Years

The greatest achievements of Polish footballers came in the 1970s and 1980s. However, we now have some really good players both in our national team and in our clubs. Among them:

Arkadiusz Milik – striker playing for the national team and the Italian club Napoli,

Lukasz Piszczek – defender playing for the Polish national team and the German club Borussia Dortmund,

Robert Lewandowski – striker playing for the national team, a player for Bayern Munich,

Jakub Blaszczykowski – midfielder playing for the Polish national team and the German club Wolfsburg,

Kamil Grosicki – midfielder and striker playing for the English club Hull City and the Polish National Team.

“The idea is to score one more goal than your opponent,” said legendary Polish football coach Kazimierz Gurski. A simple recipe for winning a match. A Polish national team with outstanding stars and young hopefuls can deliver many surprises.