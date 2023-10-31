Top talent Esmee Brugts (20) helped the Orange Lionesses beat Scotland in a tough match on Tuesday evening: 0-1. In doing so, she did her country an excellent service in view of the ambition to win the Nations League group and maintain a view to the Olympic Games. Especially because England lost 3-2 in Leuven, meaning the Dutch team now has three points more than the European champion and vice-world champion.

#Olympic #Games #step #closer #Orange #Lionesses #victory #Scotland #defeat #England