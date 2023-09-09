Jackie Chan will release a new comedy film on the big screen: ‘Action doubles’ or in English, ‘Ride On’. In this film, the Chinese actor will be accompanied by a curious character who will be the protagonist, it is a horse. Furthermore, a couple of months ago, this production went viral on the networks due to the leak of a scene in which Chan next to his supposed daughter crying. Now, more details have been revealed and it is known that the film will reach Peruvian cinemas, so, in this note, we leave you all the details of its launch in our country.

When does ‘Ride On’ premiere in Peru?

‘Action Doubles’, a film about Jackie Chan and a horse, will be released in Peru on Thursday September 14, 2023. This new film by the actor will be completely in Chinese, since it is produced in the Asian country, in addition to being written and directed by Larry Yang.

Likewise, it is a comedy that pays tribute to all stuntmen and will reach national territory thanks to Star Films.

'Ride On' is the most recent film by famous actor Jackie Chan.

Where to watch ‘Ride On’ (2023)?

Jackie Chan’s new production, ‘Action Doubles’, can be seen in Peruvian cinemas nationwide from the date mentioned above. The chains in our country that will have ‘Ride On’ on the billboard are CineStar, Movie Time, Cinemark and cineplanet; However, they have not yet enabled pre-sale of tickets, so you will have to pay attention to when it starts in case you want to see it.

What is ‘Ride On’, Jackie Chan’s new film, about?

“Lao Luo, a tired stuntman who years ago was famous and who now barely manages to get enough money to survive month after month along with his dear friend, a horse named Red Hare, who also does stunt work in the movies. Because of Luo’s debts, the horse could be auctioned. Unexpectedly, Luo and Red Hare become a media sensation when a video of their confrontation with two debt collectors goes viral. Angry at being humiliated in the social networks, the debt collectors will return for revenge, starting a series of fun, action-packed antics that will surpass even the most dangerous acts of Luo and Red Hare’s best days,” summarizes the official synopsis of ‘Ride On’.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Ride On’ (2023) here