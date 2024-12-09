The trips of Imserso They are widely known by the population. Every year, thousands of seniors can enjoy different getaways at an affordable price along the coasts, islands or inland of our country.

Although the Tourism program still accepts new registrations to fill remaining vacancies, not everyone will be able to enjoy one of these trips. However, the Institute for Seniors has another program that opens its term this Monday.

It is about the Thermalism program. As reported on the website of the Institute of Seniors and Social Services, the deadline for submitting applications for the 2025 season It starts this December 9th at 10:00 a.m.. Those who wish to sign up should keep in mind that the deadline to register will depend on when you want to enjoy the spa. Subsequently, shifts will be opened for inclusion on the waiting list.





For shifts from February to August, both inclusive: until January 9, 2025

For shifts from September to December: until May 15, 2025 To apply for the place, Imserso recommends do it electronically through the Imserso electronic headquarters. Access to the request for this procedure does not require electronic authentication (Cl@ve, electronic certificate or electronic DNI) by the interested person. It is also possible to download the application form for participation in the thermalism program for the 2025 season. It can be sent in a stamped envelope, not by certified mail, to the address: Imserso Thermalism Program, post office box 61.285, 28080 Madrid. Registration requirements for the Imserso Thermalism program Imerso provides retirees who, by medical prescription, require any of the treatments provided in these centers, although must meet some requirements. Be a retirement or permanent disability pensioner of the Spanish Social Security System

Be a widow’s pensioner fifty-five years of age or older from the Spanish Social Security System

Be a pensioner for other reasons or recipient of unemployment benefits or subsidies, aged 60 or over from the Spanish Social Security System

Be an insured person or beneficiary of the Spanish Social Security System, aged 65 or over

Being able to take care of oneself to carry out basic activities of daily living (ABDL)

Need the requested thermal treatments and have no medical contraindication for receiving them

Achieve, in accordance with the established scale, the score that allows you to access one of the spas and shifts requested

People of Spanish nationality who reside abroad may participate in the programs, as long as they receive a pension from the Spanish Social Security System. The program offers services such as basic thermal treatmentsmedical examination for the prescription of treatment at the spa, treatment monitoring, leisure and free time activities and insurance policy. Participating spas and price The Imserso website includes the points registered this season to host the spa program that you can consult here. However, it must be taken into account that not all communities have attached centers. Prices range between 300 and 450 euros depending on the destination and the time of year chosen. The 2025 call contemplates a offer of 197,000 places and seeks to promote active and healthy aging of this part of the population.

