Yesterday, Thursday, Israel strongly denied the accusations made by South Africa in one of the largest cases ever brought before an international court, as South African lawyers asked the court on Thursday to issue an order to immediately stop Israeli military operations in the besieged coastal enclave, which is inhabited by 2.3 million Palestinians. .

Israel often boycotts international courts and UN investigations, saying they are unfair and biased, but, in a sign of how seriously they take the issue, Israeli leaders took the rare step of sending a legal team and engaging with the International Court of Justice to defend their reputation.

South African lawyers say the war is part of decades of Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

“The scale of the devastation in Gaza, the targeting of family and civilian homes, and the fact that the war is a war on children – all make clear that genocidal intent was understood and put into action. The clear intent is to destroy Palestinian lives,” lawyer Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said in his opening statements on Thursday.

He added that the “distinctive feature” of the case is “the repetition and repetition of genocidal discourse in all spheres of the state in Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday in a video statement: “This is a world turned upside down. The State of Israel is accused of committing genocide while fighting genocide… South Africa’s (scandalous) hypocrisy screams to the heavens.”