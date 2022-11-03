70 years have passed since Godzilla made it to the big screen, and since then we’ve seen this character in multiple situations. However, one of his most acclaimed cinematic forays in recent memory has been Shin Godzilla, produced by Toho Animation. Now, today it has been revealed that this company is already working on a new film of the King of the Monsters.

Through social networks, it was confirmed that a new Godzilla movie will hit theaters in Japan on November 3, 2023. This play will be directed by Takahashi Yamazaki, who previously worked on Stand by Me Doraemon 3 Y Lupine III: The First.

At the moment it is unknown if this new tape will be connected in any way with Shin Godzilla, which was directed by Hideaki Anno, creator of Evangelion. Considering that there is more than a year to go until the release of this film, there is still time for all the necessary information to be shared.

Remember, The new Godzilla movie will be released on November 3, 2023.

Although the western Godzilla movies are quite popular, all fans prefer the work that has been done in Japan, since these films do not forget that The King of the Monsters is only an allegory of the destruction and power of Godzilla. nuclear weapons, as well as an excuse to criticize the Japanese government for various reasons.

