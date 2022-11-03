Many in India wonder how a popular pedestrian bridge collapsed and threw dozens of pedestrians into a river in the western state of Gujarat, killing 135 people.

The tragedy in the city of Morbi which occurred on Sunday night and in which mainly women, children and the elderly died, is one of the worst in years in the Asian country.

The suspension bridge had reopened just five days earlier after undergoing repairs after 137 years of existence.

The BBC spoke to survivors, first responders, local journalists and officials to understand how this needless tragedy occurred.

Local residents and journalists hold the company that operated the bridge responsible, and the police and local authorities are also accused of making mistakes.

The minutes before the disaster

Just after 18:30 on Sunday, Mahesh Chavda and two of his friends bought their tickets and got on the ‘jhulto pul’ (suspension bridge) of Morbi.

The state’s tourism website describes it as a “technological marvel” and is popular with tourists: it had been Mahesh’s favorite spot since he was a child.

Spanning the Machchu River, the 230-meter-long structure connects the Darbargarh Palace and the Lakhdhirji College of Engineering.

The dates of its construction vary, but locals say it was built in the 1880s by the local Maharaja, Waghji Thakore.

“I used to visit it with my parents, and for the last few years I went there every Sunday with my friends.Mahesh says.

He was “excited” when he heard last week that the bridge had reopened and the 18-year-old and his friends decided to resume their Sunday routine.

In his hospital bed with a cast around his neck, Mahesh told me that as they approached the bridge, they could see that it was packed.

“We thought we’d wait a bit, but the ticket checker said we had to go ahead. The bridge collapsed the moment we stepped on it“, he points out.

The part where Mahesh and his friends were standing overturned and they were thrown into the river 15m below.

All three teens were injured but survived.

But many others did not survive and the disaster has destroyed many families whose members died while walking in the river.

Charges for repairs

Many people are now wondering how a tragedy of this magnitude could have happened and why it was not prevented.

The bridge was opened to the public last Wednesday, to coincide with the Gujarati New Year.

A day earlier, Jaysukh Bhai Patel, owner of the Oreva group, the company contracted to maintain and operate the bridge since 2008, told a news conference that the renovation work had cost 20 million rupees ($242,000).

“Nothing will happen to the bridge for the next 8 to 10 years. And if used responsibly, the bridge will not need repairs for 15 years.Patel said, according to the Times of India.

He was reported to have praised the quality of the repair work, the machinery and the contractor the company had employed.

Since the accident on Sunday, police arrested nine people associated with Oreva, including two managers and two ticket clerks on his payrollas well as two contractors and three security guards he had hired.

They are being investigated for manslaughter without intent to kill.

At a press conference on Wednesday, prosecutor HS Panchal said the two contractors to whom the company had given metalworking work were not “qualified” for the job.

“Despite this, these contractors received bridge repair work in 2007 and in 2022,” he said, adding that they were further investigating the matter.

A coroner’s report filed in court noted that the bridge’s deck was replaced at the time of the renovation, but its cables were not, and that the old cables could not support the weight of the changed floor.

A police officer also told the court that the cables were “rusty” and that the tragedy could have been avoided if they had been repaired in time.

The BBC contacted Oreva to ask for his response to the accusations he faces.

In court, one of the defendants, a company manager, called the bridge collapse an “act of God.”

Earlier in the week, a company spokesman told the Indian Express newspaper that there were too many people on the middle section of the bridge and that some people had been trying to swing it.

Oreva was also accused of other mistakes, such as failing to obtain permission from authorities to operate the bridge.

Local municipal chief Sandipsinh Zala told reporters on Monday that Oreva had not received a safety certificate before reopening the bridge.

But many wonder why a company that is known for making watches was allowed to keep a bridge. It also manufactures lighting products, battery-operated bicycles, and home appliances.

Zala did not answer our calls or reply to our messages, but an assistant in her office told me that Oreva got a contract from the district administration to manage the bridge in 2008.

“Mr. Zala just renewed that contract in March,” added the aide.

The BBC saw a copy of the agreement which is valid for 15 years, until March 2037.

Indicates that maintenance and security is the responsibility of the company, which keeps the income from ticket sales.

According to the document, the company can sell tickets at 15 rupees (US$0.18) for adults and 12 rupees (US$0.14) for children, but charged a premium of 2 rupees (US$0.024) on each ticket.

Authorities promised a full investigation and a special investigation team was set up to investigate the causes of the disaster.

Who is to blame for the crowding?

By all accounts, what led to the collapse was the sheer number of people who were allowed on the bridge at the same time.

Most people say there should be 100 to 150 people on the bridge at most, but many eyewitnesses estimate that there were more than 500 people in the.

Journalist Pravin Vyas, a long-time resident of Morbi, lives near the bridge and says he has never seen it so crowded before.

“Locals and tourists had turned out in large numbers because it was Sunday and the last day of the week-long Diwali holiday. Many were also happy to be able to celebrate after two years of covid-19 restrictions.“, it states.

“It is management’s responsibility to see how many people can be allowed to enter the bridge safely at any one time. But they benefit from allowing more people because entry requires a ticket,” he added.

Vyas indicates that the city administration and the police are also not exempt from blame.

“There were thousands of people visiting the bridge every day since it was reopened, so the authorities cannot say they didn’t know about it because Oreva didn’t ask them for permission.”

Critics wonder how an area that attracted thousands of locals and tourists every day lacked security measures to deal with an emergency.

How come there were no police nearby, no divers, no boats? they ask.

The district administration insists that ensuring the safety of visitors was the company’s responsibility.

District Judge NK Muchhar told me that he was proud of the speed with which they responded to the tragedy and the massive rescue operation they set up that saved lives.

“We had divers, swimmers, ropers, boats and fire services here within 10 minutes,” he said.

However, many point out that the number of victims would have been much higher were it not for the rescuerswhich included locals and a group of nearby workers who were building a new temple on the banks of the river.

Niranjan Das had just finished his day’s work on the construction of the temple and was sitting with his colleagues on the side of the bridge, watching the evening engulf the city.

“We saw people clinging to the pieces of the bridge,” he explains.

Ropes from the construction site lowered him and seven of his colleagues into the water.

“We saved eight people and removed dozens of bodies.”

It shows injuries to the hands and feet of a colleague who also participated in the rescue.

Parbat Govind, a 61-year-old who moved to Morbi two years ago and oversees the workers, was also at the temple and watched the tragedy unfold.

“Those wounds will heal,” he says. “But we will never forget what we witnessed that day. We can never forget those screams.”

GEETA PANDEY

BBC NEWS, MORBI