MWith celebrities it’s such a thing. Mike Josef (SPD) should have a high recognition value thanks to the election posters. But who the more coveted photo motif is, when the new mayor is standing next to a man wearing sunglasses with muscular upper arms in a short-sleeved shirt, could possibly be argued about. “Bahnbabo” Peter Wirth was one of the 20 mayoral candidates among the 800 guests who came to the reception in the Römer on Friday evening.

Another competitor, who only lost out in the run-off, was also there: Uwe Becker (CDU) brought the new mayor Marc Aurel’s “self-observations” as a gift. Reason and prudence are not bad guidelines for a mayor. And of course many representatives from politics, culture and business came, such as Fraport boss Stefan Schulte, city dean Johannes zu Eltz and opera director Bernd Loebe.

show attitude









picture series



Reception at the Römer

:



Mike Josef and his well-wishers



In the Emperor’s Hall, Joseph greeted the guests under the portraits of the revolutionaries, with whom the emperors are exceptionally adorned. That makes him think of the women in Afghanistan and Iran, but equality has not yet been achieved in his own country either. He thanked Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg (The Greens) for her commitment as Acting Mayor and expressly welcomed the Ukrainian Consul General Vadym Kostiuk.