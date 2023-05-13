The brand Fiat is the leader of the segment pick-up in South America, where it is preparing to launch the new one Titan the new D-segment pickupwhich joins the other models in the range, which already includes the Fiat Bull (from 4.9 meters) and the most compact Street (from about 4 and a half meters). The presentation and commercial launch is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Fiat Titano, the new Fiat pick-up

The name of the new Fiat pick-up is Titano and is inspired by the Greek mythology it faces Zeus and the other gods ofOlympus in his rise to power.

Fiat logo on the front grille of the new Titano pick-up

Furthermore, it can also be related to the metal titanium, the strongest used by the high-tech industry, providing high strength and durability. The denomination refers to all the strength that the pickup will have.

Fiat Titano, previews

Fiat has released a video, with the first previews of the new pick-up. In the teaser images you can see the lines of the front grille with the brand logo and the fiat flag, which represents the brand repositioning movement.

Fiat Titano pickup VIDEO teaser

The side shape is also highlighted, as proof of its own robustnessand the back one, with the abbreviation “Titan”.

Fiat Titano, engine

Technically the new Fiat Titano should be born on the basis of Landtreka single or double cab pickup Peugeot with dimensions between 5.33 and 5.39 meters and a load capacity of one ton.

Fiat Titano pick-up

Under the hood there should be gods diesel engines 1.9-litre 150 bhp o gas 2.4 liter 210 bhp), combined with a manual gearbox or an automatic six reports. Of course, it is also offered in configuration 4×4with all-wheel drive.

