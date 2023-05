Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will visit Germany this weekend for the first time since the Russian attack on Ukraine. Government circles in Berlin confirmed to the German Press Agency on Saturday that the visit will take place on Sunday. It was initially unclear whether Selenskyj would arrive on Saturday evening or only on Sunday.