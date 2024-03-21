Fiat is bringing back the name Multiple in its range following the success of 600. By the end of next year we will see the return of the new Fiat Multipla, based on the Stellantis smart car platform. This new model will be the second after the new Panda family and will present itself as an electric SUV, also offering a hybrid variant.

New Fiat Multipla, Panda Multipla?

The new Fiat Multipla will make its debut as an approximately long SUV 4.4 meters, to compete with models like the Dacia DusterThe Bigsters and the Nissan Qashqai. The new Fiat Multipla will be an SUV and has already been revealed in concept form under the name of “Giga-Panda”. It could also be called Multiple Panda.

There will be no shortage of thermal versions, especially hybrid ones with Stellantis hybrid engine 1.2 PureTech with 100 HP at 48 Volt, in addition obviously to the electric one.

It will be a model designed for Europe and other markets such as South America, and will share many features with future ones Citroën C3 Aircross And Opel Fronterawith the latter returning on par with the Multipla.

Fiat Concept SUV, Giga-Panda

Although it inherits only a few design elements from the old Multipla, the new Multipla will take the place of the Fiat Tipo given that the latter is destined to exit the scene by the end of next year.

The first definitive images of the new Multipla could arrive by the end of 2024, while at the moment there is only a rendering of a concept that previews its possible forms.

Price, how much will the Multipla cost

The price of the future Fiat Multipla electricity will probably be around 35,000 euros. The cost will drop by around 10,000 euros, positioning itself on the 25,000 eurosif we consider the hybrid version instead.

Fiat Multipla from 1998 to 2010

The Fiat Multipla was one compact minivan produced from 1998 to 2010. It took up, in name and partly also in design philosophy, the ancestor of the same name produced from 1956 to 1967. The first Multipla series was anticipated in 1996 from a concept car of the same name and was exhibited in the final version in 1997 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show, to be marketed in January 1998.

Fiat Multipla first series

The car was based on a chassis Space Frame made of sheet steel and was equipped with six individual and equal seats, arranged in two rows, as well as a large trunk. He introduced innovative versions a natural gas and methane, as well as petrol and diesel engines. The Multipla underwent a restyling in 2001with the introduction of new bumpers and an engine common rail diesel. Production of the first generation ended in 2003, with its presence in the price lists until the first months of 2004.

The Multipla achieved mixed results in EuroNCAP crash tests in 2001. It was assembled in Mirafiori for the petrol and diesel versions and others Arese for those powered by natural gas.

Fiat Multipla second series

The second series was presented in 2004 with mainly aesthetic changes, including the elimination of the controversial “step”, and new engine options. In the 2006 a new aesthetic update has been introduced and new versions and trim levels have been proposed, including the Multiportdesigned for the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games. In reality the Multipla name had been used by Fiat on the Fiat 600 Multipla, the family version of the Fiat 600.