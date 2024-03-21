Jorge Martin started the 2024 season in the same way he finished the last one: as the first challenger and the most credible antagonist of the certainty that bears the name of Francesco Bagnaia.

In Qatar, the Pramac team rider won the Sprint on Saturday, while on Sunday it was the official Ducati rider who achieved victory in the long race. Now the two meet again in Portimao, with the Spaniard feeling confident having found a better feeling with the Ducati Desmosedici GP24.

“Portimao is definitely a track that I like,” Martinator said during the Thursday press conference in Portugal. “Last year I went fast even though I didn't finish the race, but our pace was very good. I think I'm in very good condition and I hope to feel better on this new bike, but I think we're finding the right path.”

Fermin Aldeguer was announced this week by Ducati as their next MotoGP rider and will take Martin's place in the Pramac team. Jorge said he was happy with his friend's arrival at Ducati, while it was still too early to say anything about his situation.

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed ​​Up Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I think Aldeguer's situation is very similar to mine when I arrived in Pramac. He should have an official bike, so it will be very similar to mine. But I think he deserves it, we saw it at the end of last season. As far as it's about the good time of the Spanish riders. I think that here we often have good weather, we can go around a lot, and then they are doing an excellent job, we have a good source of talent.”

“I think this is not the right time to talk about my future. I think I have already demonstrated a lot, but I will have to prove it again this year. My manager is working for my future.”

Martin admitted that the GP24 appears to have more potential than last year's bike. More stable, closer to the riders' preferences, even if quantifying the improvement at a chronometric level does not yet seem possible.

“As far as I'm concerned, I struggled a lot with the decision regarding which bike to use. They are different, but in terms of speed they are very similar. However, I suppose that by choosing the same bike as Bagnaia I will have the same possibilities as him. The Ducati has certainly improved a little 'It's more stable, but it's difficult to quantify the improvement in terms of tenths. I think we'll see the difference better over the course of the season,” concluded Martin.