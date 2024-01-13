After beating Osasuna in the semifinals with a convincing performance, Barcelona prepares for the grand final of the Spanish Super Cup against its eternal rival, Real Madrid. This confrontation promises intense emotions, and the focus is on five players whose performance will be vital for the culé's success:
In the absence of the injured Ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña stands out as the guardian of the Blaugrana goal. His task will be monumental, facing a prolific Real Madrid forward line. The attention and security that he provides will be decisive in avoiding crucial goals.
Araújo emerges as the undisputed leader of the defense. He will face the monumental task of containing disruptive players like Vinicius and Bellingham. His tactical prowess and ability to neutralize threats will be crucial to maintaining defensive solidity.
In the best moment of his career, De Jong stands out as the team's most outstanding footballer. He racks up MVPs with masterful performances. In the final, his ability to dictate the pace of the game and disrupt Real Madrid's plans will be essential.
After overcoming an injury, Pedri returned showing why he is Barcelona's creative engine. His ability to weave play, vision and precision in passing will be crucial to dismantle the Madrid defense and give dynamism to the attack.
Although he has faced some difficulties in front of goal, Lewandowski proved his worth by opening the scoring against Osasuna. His ability to finish in crucial moments could be the key to unbalancing the balance in favor of Barcelona.
