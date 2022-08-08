In 1999 came Garou: Mark of the Wolves to the Neo Geo arcades, since then, the series of Fatal Fury has been kept totally silent, with the Japanese company focusing entirely on The King of Fighters. Fortunately, this will change in the future. During EVO 2022, SNK revealed that a new Fatal Fury/Garou game is already in development.

Right during the finals of The King of Fighters XV, SNK shared a short teaser giving us our first look at the next title in the Fatal Fury/Garou series, something fans have been waiting for 23 years. Unfortunately, That is all the information we have at the moment.

Beyond the teaser and a promotional image, at the moment there is no more information about the next Fatal Fury / Garou game, which may disappoint more than one. Release date, platforms unknown, and no further details currentlywhich would indicate that this title is still a few years away.

On related topics, the first look at the next Tekken game was also revealed during EVO 2022. Similarly, here you can check our review of The King of Fighters XV.

It sounds kind of strange that SNK would decide to give us a new installment of Fatal Fury considering that much of this series eventually evolved into what we know today as The King of Fighters, with the most recent title in this series arriving earlier this year.

Via: SNK