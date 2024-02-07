The Colombian National Team could not sustain itself after winning the first two games in the Copa América de Futsal and this Wednesday it sealed its elimination with a painful defeat, 4-0 against Paraguay, at the Óscar Harrison Coliseum, in Asunción.

The win not only means being left out of the final phase of the tournament, but also from the World Cup to be played in Uzbekistan in October: The four teams that reached the final phase (Paraguay, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina) were left with the places for the World Cup.

Colombia had arrived with options to reach the World Cup and the final home run in this match. They had just beaten Ecuador (5-1) and Venezuela (2-1), but in their third appearance they lost 2-3 against Chile. With the tie they were in the final phase and in the World Cup, but a foul by Angellot Caro with 15 seconds left in the game generated the Chilean winning goal.

This was the painful defeat against Paraguay

The defeat forced Colombia to win this Wednesday. However, the team led by Roberto Bruno had no chance of overcoming a Paraguay that was much superior and that built the rout from the first half, which ended 2-0, with goals from Pedro Pascottini and Emerson Méndez Salas.

Colombia had no reaction, the Paraguayan goalkeeper saved everything they kicked at him and Paraguay, with the support of nearly a thousand spectators who filled the Óscar Harrison Coliseum, scored two more scores in the second stage, the work of Francisco Martínez and Daniel Osuna.

The #AlbirrojaFutsalFIFA 🇵🇾 is ! Paraguay gets a ticket to the 2024 FIFA World Cup Uzbekistan and secures a place among the top four in CONMEBOL @America Cup of Futsal. Once again, we mark our presence at the highest event in this discipline! pic.twitter.com/P52Dw7CnX9 — FutsalAPF (@FutsalAPF) February 7, 2024

Thus, Colombia, which had reached the final phase in three of the four previous editions of the tournament (2011, 2015 and 2022), this time sealed a new and painful elimination, after being 15 seconds away from qualifying in the previous match. They finished fourth in group A, with six points, behind Paraguay, Venezuela and Chile.



It is the second failure of the Colombian Football Federation so far in 2024, after the shameful performance of the U-23 National Team in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic. in which they finished in last position, without points and without goals scored, in Colombia's worst presentation in Conmebol tournaments.

Earlier, Brazil confirmed its status as leader of Group B, by defeating Argentina 3-1 on the fifth round of the Copa América futsal. while Uruguay beat Bolivia 1-0.

The tournament will end this Saturday. Colombia will play against Peru in a duel for seventh place in the tournament. In the semifinals, Paraguay vs. Argentina and Brazil vs. Venezuela.

With Efe

