The UAE energy minister said oil producers who felt sidelined at last year’s COP26 climate conference are now being treated like superheroes following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. “And that’s not how it works,” he stressed.

It took more than four months for the big oil exporters to find the golden opportunity to claim their activity in a world that seeks to move away from fossil fuels.

A world in need of oil in the post-pandemic stage and the uncertainty of whether Russia will close its taps, served to make large exporters such as the United Arab Emirates launch criticism against environmentalists.

Suhail al-Mazrouei, Minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates, assured this Monday, March 28, that “we are in an environment in which everyone says: increase your production, bring more resources… but if we go to the financial institutions, they still hesitate to finance many oil and gas projects.”

Mazrouei suggested that it was not possible to preach the benefits of renewable energy and then ask for production increases during a crisis.

“They’re saying, ‘We need you to ramp up production just for a few years and after that, thank you very much,’ like a faucet that you turn on and then you can turn off,” he added, speaking at an industry conference in Dubai.

For Russia to stop exporting oil to the world, at least seven million barrels per day from other sources would be needed.

The Russian nation produces more than 11 million barrels of oil a day and of that total, more than 70% is exported. But now Western countries have embarked on a crusade to diversify their supply sources.

“Politics aside, that volume, as I mentioned, is needed today, and unless somebody is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see anybody being able to replace Russia, basically,” Suhail al-Katz said. Mazrouei.

Spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the OPEC+ alliance has the ability to increase oil production and reduce crude prices that have soared above $100 a barrel due to the war.

For that reason, the United States, European nations, Japan and others have asked Gulf oil producers to do more to help lower prices. But the Emirati energy minister responded bluntly: “I think at COP26 all producers felt that they were not invited or wanted and now we are superheroes. It doesn’t work that way.”

With Reuters and AP