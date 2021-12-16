Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The capital Abu Dhabi is rich in many tourist areas that combine the nature of recreational tourism and eco-tourism, which constitutes an element of attraction for the state’s residents and visitors from abroad. A healthy lifestyle encourages her to practice walking and cycling, in addition to water sports.

In Abu Dhabi, the visitor can practice walking and cycling in the Eastern Mangroves Corniche, which is popular with Abu Dhabi residents, especially after the opening of the new waterfront of the promenade at the end of last February, which provides an opportunity to practice sports activities and relax amidst the picturesque nature.

Al Qurm Corniche is a modern, environmental and cultural waterfront that extends over an area of ​​3.5 km along the Al Qurm National Park, and is located 10 minutes from the heart of Abu Dhabi city, which is full of activities, recreational spaces and areas of rest and relaxation.

The Qurm Corniche includes a 6-meter wide walkway for pedestrians and bicycles towards the water to stroll and enjoy the scenic views of the neighboring Qurum National Park. The promenade includes three platforms for healthy physical activities for lovers of yoga and other activities near the water, and two platforms for fun learning, where there are swings, binoculars and nets suspended on the water, which provide the most appropriate environment for learning about tides, nature and gravity.

There are two water platforms that enable visitors to approach the water or start their kayak trip to the mangrove, and there is a platform that provides visitors with information on contemporary history in Abu Dhabi.

monotremes

Al Hudayriat Island provides the visitor with the opportunity to practice marine sports and enjoy water games, as the island features about 2.5 million square meters of waterfront, 23 different sports fields, restaurants and cafes, and an inn that provides luxury accommodation options and camping on the beachfront.

Al Hudayriat Island includes many projects, including the “Marsana” project, which is a vibrant waterfront promenade, in addition to a skateboard, a water park for children and a play area, with easy access to the public beach, outdoor gym, bicycle paths, and the Al Hudayriat Heritage Walk.

beaches

Abu Dhabi has exceptional tourist potentials that make it a destination for nature lovers, marine sports enthusiasts, walking and cycling, and coinciding with the winter season, the beaches and parks open to the public offer multiple options to enjoy the charming atmosphere. The swimming beaches along Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bateen, Ladies and Saadiyat Island beaches have become the preferred destination for swimming enthusiasts and those looking for tranquility, modern services, entertainment and recreation. Especially after the beaches obtained the blue flag badge, and their success in maintaining the standards of this global recognition.

Jbeil Walk

Last year, the mangrove walkway was opened on the island of Jubail, to serve as an educational destination in the nature. The walkway provides a recreational atmosphere amid the mangrove forests that extend over the project area, through 3 walking paths ranging from a distance of 1 km to 2.3 km.

The Jubail Promenade Park has an information center and viewing platform, 6 stops, including one floating platform with netting that enables visitors to view marine life underwater, and two mobile food carts.

Al Wathba Reserve

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, which was reopened by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this month, is attracting bird watchers and wildlife lovers to enjoy the reserve’s biodiversity.

Al Wathba Reserve is considered a haven for more than 200 species of migratory birds, and home to many species, where 11 species of small mammals, 10 species of reptiles and more than 35 species of plants have been observed.

Visitors to the reserve have a unique experience to enjoy the wildlife by watching birds through observation platforms, especially since this period of the year is witnessing an increase in the number of migratory birds. The reserve has contributed to the success of the breeding efforts and release of many species, for example, the flamingo (Great Al-Wathba), which is a sanctuary in Al-Wathba Reserve, and is considered a main habitat for more than 4000 Al-Fenter birds.