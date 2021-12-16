Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its brotherly people, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Kingdom.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his account on Twitter, said: “Congratulations and all the best wishes to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, and to the dear people of Bahrain, on the occasion of the fiftieth National Day of the Kingdom.”