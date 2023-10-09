A new earthquake of magnitude 4.9 shook western Afghanistan this Monday in the midst of the rescue operations for victims after the earthquake and the consecutive aftershocks that the area experienced last Saturday and which left more than 2,400 dead and more than 2,000 injured.

The earthquake, of magnitude 4.9 and 10 kilometers deep, was recorded 33 kilometers from the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

This new tremor takes place in the same area affected by the 6.3 magnitude earthquake last Saturday, mainly affecting the district of Zindah Jan, in the province of Herat, where so far the authorities have confirmed more than 2,400 deaths and more of 2,000 injured.

So far more than 500 people remain missing, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Earthquake in Afghanistan.

The country is overwhelmed by last Saturday’s catastrophe, with hospitals saturated and without sufficient resources to care for the victims, while the residents of Zindah Jan use their own hands to remove relatives from the rubble in the hope of finding them. with life.

“The situation is not normal, fear is reflected on people’s faces, people spent the night outdoors, the hospital is facing an overload of injured people and services are not enough,” he told EFE Ghulam Yahya, a Herat resident, witnessed this morning’s tremor.

Afghanistan felt at least seven tremors on Saturday. The first and fourth, the largest, were 6.3 and occurred in the Zindah Jan district, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

This is one of the worst earthquakes recorded in the country in recent decades.



The Asian country is among the countries most prone to natural disasters, being located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a point of great seismic activity and a common point of origin of telluric movements in the region.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO