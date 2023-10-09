Before the start of the strenuous NHL main round, the Edmonton Oilers around their German star Leon Draisaitl don’t need any motivational help. After two disappointing ends to the season, the team learned from it. “There’s a reason we didn’t move forward. There’s a reason we didn’t win. But we are definitely not far away,” said the Cologne player before the start against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Germany. “We are ready to win. More importantly: We are ready to do whatever it takes to win,” emphasized the 27-year-old. “There’s not much missing. At least that’s my feeling and I believe that of everyone else. I think the whole league feels that way about us.”