From: Andrew Schmid

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced far-reaching corona easing on Wednesday. (Archive image) © Johanna Geron/dpa

Germany relaxes – and distances itself somewhat from the care vaccination requirement. This is shown by a current draft resolution for the federal-state meeting.

Berlin – Germany is facing extensive corona easing. The federal-state group wants to present a three-stage opening plan on Wednesday (February 16). This emerges from a draft resolution dated February 13 Merkur.de present. Now there are apparently updated plans.

Draft resolution for the Corona summit: no deadline for mandatory nursing care, easing for those who have been vaccinated

As the Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported, the federal and state governments have adjusted the draft resolution. In essence, the previously known easing plans remain, but there are apparently a few minor new regulations. The most exciting thing is the subject of compulsory vaccination. The so-called facility-related compulsory vaccination should be adhered to. However, the more recent draft resolution apparently lacks a reference to the deadline of March 15, 2022 for the implementation of the vaccination requirement. “The health authorities have a discretion in implementing the measures,” it says. This date was still noted in the old draft resolution. The care vaccination had polarized the last few days politically. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder stated that he did not want to implement them for the time being.

In addition, there should no longer be any contact restrictions for private meetings for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. Initially, an upper limit of 20 people was discussed, but the summit group consisting of the Federal Chancellor and the 16 heads of government of the federal states has now probably rejected these plans. However, the stricter rules (own household plus a maximum of two other people) still apply to those who have not been vaccinated.

The federal-state group apparently also becomes more specific at major events. Outdoor events such as Bundesliga matches can be used up to 75 percent. There is a maximum number of spectators of 25,000. This number had already been mentioned in the first draft resolution, but had not yet been confirmed. Also new is the request that the federal government should develop a test strategy beyond March 31, 2022 and extend the test ordinance.

Draft resolution on the MPK: Most of the corona measures will fall on March 20th

The most concise statement of the first draft resolution remains: “By the beginning of spring on March 20, 2022, the far-reaching restrictions on social, cultural and economic life are to be gradually withdrawn.” This sentence should also be integrated into the current draft resolution, at least in terms of content. Means: On March 20th, the day on which the Infection Protection Act ends, most corona measures in Germany will be lifted. Only “basic protective measures” should continue to apply, such as the obligation to wear a mask, for example on buses and trains. (as)