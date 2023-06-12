According to a source familiar with the details of the case, he told “Sky News Arabia” that the young Vladimir Popov, 23 years old, and his father faced a problem represented by the failure of the air conditioning in the apartment in which they reside in Hurghada, and when they felt very hot, they decided to go to the beach and go down to the sea, and the painful accident occurred to the young man.

The source added that the Russian young man and his family did not come to Egypt for the purpose of tourism, but for permanent residence, and indeed the father prepared some papers for that.

The founder of the Maritime Rescue and Environmental Protection Association in Hurghada, Hassan al-Tayeb, told Sky News Arabia that after the accident and during the presence of the victim’s father at the scene, they learned from him that he had come to Egypt with his son not long ago for the purpose of investing and residing permanently.

He pointed out that the victim’s father had already entered into a partnership with one of the sons of Hurghada to invest in real estate, import and export between Egypt and Russia.

The Ministry of Environment had decided to catch the shark that caused the death of the Russian youth, to dissect it with the knowledge of experts, and to explain the reason for its exit to the beach and its attack on humans.

Earlier, the head of the Nature Protection Sector at the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, Mohamed Salem, told Sky News Arabia that the fish was a type of “Tiger”, and it was likely that it had committed two previous attacks in Hurghada and Marsa Alam.

According to Salem, it is likely that there is something wrong with the fish, because the intentional shark attack on humans in this way is unusual.