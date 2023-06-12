Carlos Acevedo would be missing the opportunity to represent the Mexican National Team in the League of Nations and gold Cup of this summer then he suffered a left shoulder injury this Saturday before his match against Cameroon, which is why he was substituted and is now under evaluation.

In an update on the subject of the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, journalist and narrator Antonio Nelli has announced that Acevedo is being evaluated in Texas by city doctors to find out the severity of his discomfort. Until now he would be being evaluated but it is already a doubt to continue in the call.

The youth squad from Santista has had a chronic problem in his left shoulder and it is that for several months he has been having discomfort in it. For a season now he was out for an operation to try to repair the damage but it has not been possible for him to look good.

His injury returned in full warm-up, during a save he felt like his left shoulder It caused him pain, which quickly made him withdraw from the goal to be treated, but it was decided that he should not play and ice was placed on him to reduce the inflammation.

It is expected that it will be until Tuesday June 13 when his condition is revealed, they will be waiting for him to recover because that same day the Mexican National Team must deliver the list of 23 players to Concacaf who will participate in the League of Nations, if they are not ready his place would be taken by antonio rodriguez or by Miguel Jimenez who also appears registered in the list of Diego Cocca.