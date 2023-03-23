Everyone’s habitsToday, they are different from how they were even just a few years ago, both in terms of modality and in terms of where, and it is precisely on the basis of what the new Dell devices. Whether it’s hybrid working, remote working, flexible working or office working, one thing is fundamentally consistent, technology, which is the great equalizer that drives collaboration and productivity, providing new experiences of flexibility and freedom.

While many today can work from anywhere, there are still limitations that hinder our work experiences, and solving these challenges is at the core of the company’s design philosophy, and represents innovations in their commercial portfolio.

New Dell devices extend from the device to the ecosystem to the software and solutions that bring a heightened sense of connection and collaboration. Already known as the world’s smartest and most secure business PCs, Dell has updated its business portfolio with new designs, new collaboration features and new levels of performance.

Among the new Dell devices, in addition to the laptops and at workstations, we’ve also simplified the desktop portfolio, added another amazing monitor, and expanded intelligence to the entire PC ecosystem. In all of this, the company gives a nod to sustainability, safety, manageability and service offerings to ensure that businesses can achieve their goals and release the day-to-day burden on IT departments.

From the phones we use to the cars we drive, technology complements who we are in the world, and the same can be said of the PCs we use for work. Not only do people want commercial devices with reliable performance for on-the-go productivity and seamless collaboration, they also want devices that complement their style and design aesthetics. Let’s analyze how these areas present themselves in our new offerings.

Dell’s new laptops: Latitude and Precision

In making these new devices, Dell has poured a lot of innovation and focused and detailed design into these laptops, advanced audio and video collaboration features, sustainable materials and energy-saving mini-LED keyboard technology, with details of each component on these amazing devices and the rest of the new portfolio here.

The Latitude line of new Dell devices is mainly divided into two large “families”:

the new line Latitude 9440 ultra-premium is the world’s most collaborative business PC, built on the design inspiration of the XPS line.

Perfect for an executive, consultant or salesperson, it features the world’s first tactile collaboration touchpad4 for a more immersive and customizable conferencing experience.

The 2-in-1 includes recycled and machined aluminum for a premium look and feel, and a stunning new keyboard with wider keys without gaps, known as zero-latex, that makes working all day comfortable;

is the world’s most collaborative business PC, built on the design inspiration of the XPS line. Perfect for an executive, consultant or salesperson, it features the world’s first tactile collaboration touchpad4 for a more immersive and customizable conferencing experience. The 2-in-1 includes recycled and machined aluminum for a premium look and feel, and a stunning new keyboard with wider keys without gaps, known as zero-latex, that makes working all day comfortable; you can easily bag one of the Latitude 7340/7440 Ultralight as you move between meetings. Both start at just under/over a kilogram – they are surprisingly light yet strong.

We haven’t sacrificed features either. Each has a 16:10 display and 5MP camera for a productive workspace with mobile convenience.

As for the availability and prices of the new Dell devices of the Latitude line, below you can find the main information in our possession to date:

Latitude 9440

Availability: in the coming months.

Starting price: TBC.

Latitude 7340, 7440, 7640 (Ultralight, Aluminum)

Availability: March 23, 2023.

Starting Price: $1,676.99.

Availability: March 23, 2023.

Starting Price: $1,676.99.

Latitude 5340, 5440, 5540

Availability: March 23, 2023.

Starting price: $1,620.73.

Availability: March 23, 2023.

Starting price: $1,620.73.

Latitude 5430 Chromebooks

Availability: March 28, 2023.

Starting price: TBC.

Availability: March 28, 2023.

Starting price: TBC.

Creators, designers, engineers, and other skilled power users have their own needs, and they prioritize performance and graphics capabilities to run graphics-intensive applications and software, whether you’re in the office, studio, or on the go.

Dell is delivering new enhancements to Precision mobile and desktop workstations with these new products, including the latest Intel 13th Gen Core processors And NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Laptop GPUsto meet these needs.

Last year, Dell also introduced a 14-inch workstation that offered unrivaled power, while this year’s Precision 5480 features performance improvements from processor to graphics card and beyond, but it doesn’t stop there: the company’s portfolio is enriched by one 16-inch mobile workstation in the 5000 series range.

The Precision 5680 has thesmallest 16-inch footprint in the worldbut packs an extraordinary punch, with up to Intel Core i9 (45W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with the GPUs for graphics generation laptops NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada.

It delivers even more power and immersive experiences with 16:10 display and up to UHD+ with PremierColor in a sleek, lightweight package. Read more about our new Precision Workstations here.

As for the availability and prices of the new Dell devices of the Precision line, below you can find the main information in our possession to date:

Precision 3480, 3580, 3581 Mobile Workstations

Availability: March 23, 2023

Starting price:

▪ Precision 3480: $1,439.00

▪ Precision 3580: $1,459.00

▪ Precision 3581: $1,699.00

Precision 3480, 3580, 3581 Mobile Workstations

Availability: March 23, 2023

Starting price:

▪ Precision 3480: $1,439.00

▪ Precision 3580: $1,459.00

▪ Precision 3581: $1,699.00

Availability: April 20, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Precision 5480 Mobile Workstation

Availability: April 20, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Availability: May 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Precision 5680 Mobile Workstation

Availability: May 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Availability: March 23, 2023

Starting price:

▪ Precision 7680: $2,529.00

▪ Precision 7780: $2,829.00

Precision 7680, 7780 Mobile Workstations

Availability: March 23, 2023

Starting price:

▪ Precision 7680: $2,529.00

▪ Precision 7780: $2,829.00

Availability: April 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Precision 5860 Tower

Availability: April 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Availability: April 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Precision 7960 Tower

Availability: April 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

Availability: April 18, 2023

Starting price: TBC

As for what's missing in the information of new Dell devices, I'll leave you here direct link to Dell official sitehowever please know that as information is released and/or updated, so will this article, so bookmark it!

