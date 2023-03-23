After the leak a few hours ago, SAW officially announced Sonic Origins Plusnew edition of the title that includes 12 new games for Game Gearthe character of Amy and so on. Below the trailer you will find all the details on the game and on the new physical edition.

Sonic Origins Plus will be available from June 23rd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sonic Origins Plus – Announce Trailer

SEGA announces Sonic Origins™ Plus New Content Coming to the Ultimate Sonic The Hedgehog™ Multigame Collection with Chapters from the Classic Era of Blue Lightning in Premium Physical and Digital Editions Milan, 23 March 2023 – Sonic fans, get ready to definitively experience the classic Sonic The Hedgehog titles in one timeless collection! Developed by SEGA®, Sonic Origins Plus brings more news a Sonic Origins™, the multi-game collection of classic 2022 Sonic titles digitally remastered for next-generation platforms, adding all 12 Sonic titles to Game Gear, the ability to play as Amy in Sonic The Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles™, and Sonic CDs™, as well as the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CDs. Sonic Origins Plus will be released digitally and physically on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, 2023, at a price of €39.99 for the full game on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC. Also, those already in possession of Sonic Origins can purchase the expansion pack Sonic Origins Plus priced at €9.99. Sonic Origins Plus – Physical Edition – €39.99 Main game

12 Game Gear games emulated and accessible from the Museum

Ability to play as Amy in Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 and Sonic CDs

Ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CDs

20 page artbook

Double-sided cover with new unpublished illustrations

All DLCs from Sonic Origins previously released Sonic Origins Plus – Digital Edition – €39.99 Main game

All DLCs from Sonic Origins previously released Sonic Origins Plus – Expansion Pack Only – €9.99 DLC to upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus

All DLCs from Sonic Origins previously released To celebrate the event, SEGA has also released a brand new action-packed trailer that will give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the summer release of Sonic Origins Plus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoyoWlOJILc Characteristics: Collection of 16 Sonic The Hedgehog titles Sonic Origins Plus contains 16 classic Sonic titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CDand 12 Game Gear games emulated and accessible from the Museum.

New playable characters Sonic fans now have the option to play as Amy in Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 and Sonic CDs, or as Knuckles in Sonic CDs.

Different modes, zones, challenges and much more Go old school with Classic Mode and enjoy Sonic’s multi-game collection in its retro form, complete with challenges. Fans can now dive into Anniversary Mode, featuring a full screen view and infinite lives to clear game overs and keep the fun going.

Collector’s premium physical edition Add to your collection a 20-page artbook that retraces classic illustrations and a double-sided cover with never-before-seen illustrations.

The ultimate Classic Sonic gaming experience Sonic Origins Plus is playable on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC, with improved graphical presentation, animations and improvements designed for the current generation.

Source: SAW via PLAION