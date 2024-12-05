The butane delivery workers are going on strike again today, and they have already been on strike for five days. There were strikes on November 5, 13, 21 and 29, and if there is no agreement with the Ministry of Ecological Transition, there will also be strikes on December 11, 17 and 23.

The Spanish Federation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Fedglp) has led its representatives to go on strike due to the “inaction”, they said in a statement, from the department headed by Teresa Ribera, which they claim has led them to a critical situation.

For at least ten years they have been asking for an improvement in the rate applied for their service. During this time there has been an inflationary crisis and increases in fuel prices and labor costs, but no update of the remuneration system for the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas, which the employers assure has caused their business to stop. to be profitable. Exactly, They ask for a remuneration of at least 4.8 euros per cylinder, compared to the current 25 cents.

From Fedglp they assure this newspaper that until now, from the Ministry they have only received refusals to call a formal meeting with the agencies, thus hindering any progress in the negotiations, the employers protest.









As things stand, today the more than 150,000 cylinders that are supplied daily throughout the country to more than six million homes will not be distributed.

Only the areas affected by DANA in the province of Valencia and the rest of Levante are exempt from the strike, as well as users in situations of social vulnerability, educational centers, health centers, social care centers or nursing homes.