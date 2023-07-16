The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico, reported that the appointments for passports of the month of August sold out. The quotes for the month of September they will open on August 2.

Through a statement, the SRE., explained that they are currently issued the electronic Passport, whose security measures have been endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and, therefore, offers Mexican citizens the confidence of having a travel document It complies with international safety standards.

Based on the foregoing, there are criteria and a specific procedure to process the issuance or renewal of passports in the Embassies and Consulates of Mexico.

The production of this passport is carried out centrally in the facilities of the Center for Issuance of Passports Abroad (CEPE), in Mexico City.

The delivery time is approximately 30 to 45 calendar days, from the start of the process, so it is necessary for those who wish to obtain or renew their passports approach the Consular Section of the Mexico’s embassy well in advance.

General requirements

Fill out the Mexican Ordinary Passport Application (OP5), if it is not possible to obtain it here on the portal, it will be provided to you at the Consulate.

Submit a certified copy of the Mexican birth certificate (known as original). If you do not have it, consult the section on Mexican Records here.

Present valid official identification (with photograph and signature) of the interested party and of the parents in the case of minors. The full name must fully match the Mexican birth certificate.

Pay the corresponding rights, according to the validity of the requested passport. Payment will be made by PIX or bank slip at the time of your appointment.

In addition to the general requirements, present the valid or expired passport to be renewed.

It is worth mentioning that, due to the nature of the procedure, intermediaries are not allowed to process passport nor the presence of unauthorized third parties, with the exception of parents in the case of minors.

The passports Valid for 3, 6 and 10 years, they will be prepared at the Central Offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so the process can take an average of six weeks.

The Consulate can issue the same day, emergency passports Valid for one year to those who have a proven urgency to travel seven days before the trip or the immigration process.