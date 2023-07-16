Mohammed Hassan (Dubai) The Godolphin horses continued their brilliance with a double on the closing day of the activities of the Julie Cup Festival 2023 at the Newmarket Racecourse, which came through “Race The Wind” and “Hybank”, while the “Master of the Seas” reinforced the presence of the blue team in the British tracks with a wonderful victory Bascott. “Race the Wind” opened the closing activities of July Cup by winning the first half of the Rossdales Stakes title for the two-year-old fillies for a distance of 1400 meters. And “Race The Wind”, supervised by Charlie Appleby and led by William Buick, was three-quarters of a length ahead of the runner-up, “Jet Gigi With It”, while third place was taken by “Zingbella” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum. And “Haybank” succeeded in completing the double for the blue team, achieving the second victory in his career, after he outperformed 8 horses in the Pitt 365 Mile Handicap race, and managed to snatch the title in the last meters from “Quantum Impact”, ahead by three lengths. On the other hand, the “Master of the Seas”, supervised by Appleby and led by James Doyle, won the Summer Mile category two title at Ascot Racecourse. The five-year-old Dubawi showed great acceleration to take the lead in the last furlong, before spurting clear of Al Dhari and Jimi Hendrix to cross the line by four lengths.