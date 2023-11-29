And three. Here is the third edition of the Duster, born in 2010, renewed for the first time in 2017, and then in a 13-year career produced over 2.2 million units (of which over 300 thousand for Italy). With sales constantly growing, in 2022, Duster has established itself as the best-selling SUV to private customers in Europe, across all segments. Every day almost 1,000 Dusters roll off the production lines at the DACIA plant in Pitesti, Romania, approximately one vehicle per minute.

The new generation offers a completely new design, with a very vertical front, wheel arches with clearly rounded edges, large rear hatch, side windows that extend harmoniously from front to rear. Not only that: there is also a real belt that surrounds the entire vehicle, without interruption: the side protections of the lower part of the body continue on the iconic elements that convey the brand identity, and then go around the wheel arches which are, in turn, connected to the front and rear bumpers. New Duster is more robust and outdoor than ever.

Inside, it is found on the air vents, on whose surface a Y is drawn (copper-coloured in the Extreme trim level), and on the door panels, where the Y develops around the armrests. In the center of the steering wheel, the brand logo replaces the DACIA name.

From a technical point of view, the new Duster can count on the CMF-B platform which is at the center of DACIA’s industrial strategy. Introduced on the latest Sandero and Logan models, subsequently adopted by Jogger, this platform offers greater internal volume than that of the previous generation, for passengers and luggage, whilst maintaining the same overall length.

5 driving modes:

AUTO: the system automatically manages the torque between the front and rear axles based on grip and speed.

SNOW: optimizes trajectories on slippery roads thanks to specific settings of the stability control and traction control system.

MUD/SAND: for riding on unstable surfaces, such as muddy or sandy paths.

OFF-ROAD: Offers the best off-road capabilities on difficult routes. In terms of performance, it is very similar to the 4×4 lock mode of the current Duster, but goes further, automatically and optimally distributing torque between the front and rear wheels depending on the detected grip conditions and vehicle speed .

ECO: allows you to optimize fuel consumption by acting on the climate control and vehicle performance. Optimizes torque distribution between front and rear to limit fuel consumption, while simultaneously adapting to road grip conditions.

And again for off-road there is now 217 mm (measured between the axles) of ground clearance in the all-wheel drive version, the best on the market and more favorable approach and departure angles, in the all-wheel drive versions, up to 31° at the front and 36° at the rear, and a breakover angle of 24°.

The engines

The engines focus on the full HYBRID 140 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 94 HP, two electric motors (a 49 HP engine and a high-voltage starter/generator) and an electrified automatic transmission. The latter is equipped with 4 ratios for the combustion engine and another 2 for the electric one. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of friction. Regenerative braking, combined with the strong energy recovery capacity of the 1.2 kWh (230V) battery and the efficiency of the automatic gearbox, allows you to circulate in the city up to 80% of the time in 100% electric mode, reducing consumption 20% in mixed cycle and up to 40% in urban cycle. Furthermore, the engine always starts in 100% electric mode. And then there is the Duster TCe 130. This engine, which represents a first level of electrification, is an absolute novelty for DACIA. It combines a new generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine based on the Miller cycle with a 48V mild hybrid system. The latter supports the combustion engine during starting and acceleration, thus allowing average consumption and CO2 emissions to be reduced by approximately 10%. It offers greater driving pleasure (pick-up, acceleration) than the current TCe 130 thanks to the boost provided by the system: the vehicle is more responsive and the ride is smoother. Regenerative braking allows the battery to be recharged by 0.8 kWh in a way that is absolutely imperceptible to the driver.

Finally, the Duster ECO-G 100. DACIA, the undisputed leader in LPG in Europe, is the only manufacturer to offer bi-fuel petrol-LPG power on all combustion models, with the ECO-G label. New Duster can also count on this proven technology as original equipment, a guarantee of safety and reliability. When using LPG, New Duster ECO-G 100 emits on average 10% less CO2 than equivalent petrol engines. It boasts up to 1,300 km of overall autonomy thanks to the two tanks which have a total useful capacity of approximately 100 litres: 50 liters of petrol and 50 liters of LPG (installed under the luggage floor, thus keeping the load volume unchanged). The transition from one fuel to another occurs quickly and imperceptibly through the switch perfectly integrated into the dashboard.

And for the proverbial value for money, the new Duster comes as standard with a new on-board computer with a 7″ digital display and a 10.1″ central touchscreen associated with the new multimedia system.

The main standard equipment

Duster Essential: fixed roof bars, front electric windows, central door locking, manual climate control, automatic switching on of low beams, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors…

Duster Expression: as Essential + 17″ alloy wheels, 7″ digital on-board computer, 10.1″ central touchscreen with Media Display multimedia system and wireless Apple CarPlayTM / Android AutoTM Smartphone Replication, parking camera, rear electric windows, automatic windshield wipers…

Duster Extreme: as Essential + 17″ alloy wheels, 7″ digital on-board computer, 10.1″ central touchscreen with Media Display multimedia system and wireless Apple CarPlayTM / Android AutoTM Smartphone Replication, parking camera, rear electric windows, automatic windshield wipers, modular roof bars, fog lights, washable microcloud TEP upholstery, rubber mats, also for the boot, automatic climate control, Keyless Entry key, electric exterior mirrors, YouClip “3 in 1” system, colored internal and external decorative elements copper …

Duster Journey: as Essential + 18″ alloy wheels, 7″ digital on-board computer, 10.1″ central touchscreen with Media Display multimedia system and wireless Apple CarPlayTM / Android AutoTM Smartphone Replication, parking camera, rear electric windows, automatic windshield wipers, fog lights, automatic climate control, Keyless Entry key, electric parking brake and electric mirrors, wireless charger for Smartphones, Media Nav Live multimedia system with connected navigation, Arkamys 3D sound system with 6 speakers…