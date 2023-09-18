Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 09/18/2023 – 10:09

The companies QINV It is Coinext launched on Tuesday (12) a new cryptocurrency investment portfolio that uses artificial intelligence to manage allocations in different assets in the crypto market. The objective, according to the companies, is to make investment in this market safer and more efficient, also seeking greater returns for customers. An initiative that combines the rationality of Artificial Intelligence with the emotional cryptocurrency market.

“A small tax on large fortunes would make a huge difference and would considerably reduce income inequality in Brazil.”

Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics and professor at Columbia University (USA) at an event on the Brazilian economy, at the STF, August 11

R$ 1.142 trillion This is the estimate of the Gross Value of Agricultural Production (VBP) for 2023based on information from August, 2.4% more than in 2022. Crops are expected to grow 4.2% (and earn R$804.3 billion), and livestock, a drop of 1.6% (R$338 .3 billion).

US$1.4 trillion This was the expenditure of the 20 largest economies in the world, including Brazil, on fossil fuel subsidies in 2022. The number is 16% higher than that seen in 2021, and almost double that before the pandemic (US$725 billion), reports the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

+400% This was the increase in Banco Master’s net profit in the first half of 2023, in the annual comparison, totaling R$291 million. The financial institution reached R$1.8 billion in net equity (+80%) and R$2.7 billion in realized revenue (+150%).

-1.9% It was the drop in real retail sales in August 2023, discounted for inflation, compared to a year earlier, according to data from the Cielo Expanded Retail Index (ICVA). In nominal terms, which reflect the sales revenue observed by the retailer, there was growth of 0.9% in the period.