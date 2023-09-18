





We open Press Review with the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, alias ‘El Ratón’, to the US over the weekend. The Mexican authorities took advantage of the distraction and the Independence Day celebrations to transfer the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. Now, regional and national media are wondering what the future will be for one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Chapitos group, the region’s main exporter of fentanyl.