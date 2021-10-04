China and video games do not seem to get along, despite owning a large part of the market mainly thanks to Tencent. After the question of the hours spent in front of the screen, another directive arrives, this time facing the microtransactions, more a cross than a delight of contemporary video games and on which China has thrown itself as if it were a small neighboring nation.

Chinese citizens therefore have new rules and while some might think of the “videogame dictatorship”, the situation can be almost paradoxical. In essence, the rules want children under eight years of age not to be able to make digital purchases, to which is added for the 9-16 year range, the spending limit of about € 7 per transaction and about € 27 per month.

The figure rises in the age range from 17 to 19, with € 13 available per transaction and € 53 per month. Even companies that will find themselves taking advantage of microtransactions could be in very big trouble, and here arises a problem: most of the titles with microtransactions, are Chinese. In short, the classic “shot in the foot” that could become a cleaver in Chinese territory.

Source: pledgetimes.com