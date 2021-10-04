There China has launched one new regulation which basically goes against the microtransactions, limiting them very much among the youngest. The new rules come after the limit on the number of hours that young people can spend with online games. Evidently the Chinese government has identified a problem in the modern video game business and has decided to hit it the hard way possible.

Let’s see the new rules:

Children under 8 cannot make digital purchases.

Young and very young people between the ages of 8 and 16 cannot spend more than CNY 50 per transaction, for a maximum of CNY 200 per month.

Children between the ages of 16 and 19 cannot spend more than CNY 100 per transaction, up to a maximum of CNY 400 per month.

To say, at the current exchange rate 400 CNY corresponds to approximately 53 €. In addition to monetization limits, the Chinese government has also opened a line to report offenders. Of course not the children, but the companies that violate the rules and allow them to force the system for their interests.

How will all those Chinese companies that live by preying on their customers with money systems similar to gambling do now?