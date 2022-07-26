Home page World

In Austria, people who have tested positive for the corona virus no longer have to be isolated from August. And sometimes enjoy a lot of freedom.

Vienna – In Austria, the corona rules are being relaxed significantly. While the experts in Germany are still arguing about the obligation to isolate, the Alpine Republic is creating facts. From August 1st, even those who tested positive in our Austrian neighbors no longer have to go into isolation. The Austrian Minister of Health Johannes Rauch (Greens) gave details of the end of the corona quarantine at a press conference on Tuesday (July 26).

Austria: New corona rules from August 1st – infected people are allowed to leave their house and go to work

According to this, people who have tested positive for the corona virus can leave the house from August, provided they do not feel ill. However, it is mandatory for infected people to wear an FFP2 mask. The only exception: you are outdoors and can keep a distance of two meters from other people.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch explained the new corona rules in Austria during a press conference. © Martin Juen/imago

People infected with the corona virus who do not feel sick are also allowed to enter their workplace in Austria from August. However, this only applies to jobs where you can wear a mask. The same procedure is already followed in the case of a positive rapid test. If this is not confirmed by a PCR test, the regulation no longer applies.

Austria will change corona rules from August: Infected people can work in clinics and schools with a mask

According to Health Minister Rauch, the end of the corona quarantine was also decided with a view to the psychological and social consequences of the corona crisis. He stated that anxiety and depression had increased worldwide. “We are simply well prepared for a new phase of fighting the pandemic,” affirmed the Green politician, but at the same time warned of caution: “Anyone who is sick stays at home.”

However, there should still be some restrictions for people who have been infected with the corona virus. You are not allowed to enter hospitals, nursing homes, facilities for the disabled or health resorts. The same applies to schools, after-school care centers and kindergartens.

However, people employed in the above-mentioned facilities are allowed to work there with a mask despite corona infection – outdoors and at a distance of two meters from other people even without a mask. Several Austrian media, including the news agency, had reported this before the new Corona rules were published by the Minister of Health APAthe ORF and the courier.

New corona rules in Austria: Infected people are also allowed to go to restaurants with a mask

According to the reports, infected people are also allowed to move around fairly freely in their leisure time, provided they do not feel ill. Even in restaurants, bars or swimming pools, they will not be denied access from August 1st. However, especially in gastronomy, the obligation to wear a mask for people infected with the corona virus could become a brake on the fun. They are not allowed to take off the FFP2 mask in closed rooms, which makes eating and drinking almost impossible.

According to data from the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) and the Epidemiological Reporting System (EMS), the corona numbers are also currently high in Austria. The seven-day incidence on July 26 was 850.4, which is significantly higher than, for example, in Germany (678.7) on that day.