After the signing of Matthijs de Ligt for 77 million euros, Bayern Munich confirmed a most wasteful summer market. The 90min newsroom decided to provide a summary of the 10 largest operations carried out by the Rotensrenowned for their good business sense and sensible waste.
In France, Benjamin Pavard is not really unanimous. Even so, who was born after a sublime volley against Argentina in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has a magnificent rating in Germany.
Proof of this is that Bayern Munich did not hesitate to disburse €35 million in 2019 for the versatile defender. After three seasons spent on Bavarian soil, the Frenchman gained the trust of Kovac, Flick after Nagelsmann and retains his starting status. This is nothing anecdotal.
For many, Hummels represents the soul of Borussia Dortmund. However, the 33-year-old center-back defended Bayern Munich at two points in his career. During his training as a professional player, he then during a key transfer in 2016.
Considered one of the best players in his position, the German was crowned world champion two years earlier, he had found his training club through the big door, with a transfer of €35M. The opportunity for him to win the Bundesliga, three times, and the German Cup, before returning to… BvB.
Borussia Dortmund fans took a long time to digest this transfer and even turned their “honey” into a real traitor. Although the 2012-2013 season was not even over, Bayern decided to waive Mario Götze’s release clause for €37 million.
Real heartbreak and pressure that the German world title hero will frankly never have managed to overcome. In the space of three seasons, the German chained injuries and other unspecified performances. He before him also finds Dortmund. And this time, without confidence.
After discovering Europe with Bayer Leverkusen in 2007, Arturo Vidal quickly became one of the best players in the Bundesliga. However, Bayern Munich did not take him directly. The Chilean international first exploded at Juventus – from 2011 to 2015 – before finally joining the Bavarian club.
By spending a sum of €40 million, Bayern smelled the shot very well. And the 32-year-old perfectly returned the confidence of the Rotensshowing an excellent level and performance for three seasons, before signing for FC Barcelona.
From 2006 to 2012, Javi Martínez made a name for himself at Athletic Bilbao. With the Basque club, the midfielder (or central defender) knew how to show himself to the general public. Bayern Munich then opted to take it for €40 million in what was the largest transfer in Bundesliga history at the time.
After nine successful years, the Spaniard left the institution for Qatar SC in 2021, while earning the status of logical legend of the Bavarian club. Martínez will not forget his time in Munich.
After the good performances at Olympique Lyonnais, Corentin Tolisso He seemed destined for a good career and above all a definitive explosion in the Bavarian ranks, for that reason the club battled with many European greats to sign him during the summer transfer window of 2017.
But if he always responded present on the ground, when these different trainers called him, the former Baby-Gone was the subject of numerous injuries and was never able to establish himself as an undisputed element among the Rotate. Apart from his first season, Tolisso has only had truncated years in Germany, and it’s a shame. So much so that his physical condition led the Bavarian management to let him go free this summer, after the end of his contract, to his training club: OL.
central defender Dayot Upamecano He first made a name for himself at Salzburg, before joining RB Leipzig in 2017, to establish himself at a young age as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. He did not need much more to convince Bayern Munich to take out the checkbook and an amount of 42.5 million euros in the summer of 2021, to beat the foreign competition.
Since then, the French international has lacked consistency at times and even came under some criticism from his coach Julian Nagelsmann, but Upamecano retains obvious potential and holds great promise for the present and also for the future of the Rekordmeister.
Leroy Sane he is one of their great German talents who did not hesitate to leave the Bundesliga early to explode under other skies. The former Schalke 04 chose a perfect destination -Manchester City- and a quality teacher like Josep Guardiola to perfect his game.
For four years, the German made the Premier League right-back suffer before giving in to the sirens of a return to his homeland, where Bayern Munich made him a top priority. Present in the Bavarian ranks since 2020, the 26-year-old phenomenon is gathering momentum. And the least we can say is that the best is yet to come.
The new kid on Julian Nagelsmann’s roster, and what a reinforcement! No longer progressing on the side of Juventus Turin, central defender Matthijs de Ligt relented to the advances of Bayern Munich, which is likely to promise him a place as the undisputed starter and -eventually- leader of the defence.
The 22-year-old Dutchman is – to date – one of the most highly rated and talented defenders on the market, and could quickly make Bavarian fans forget Boateng, Süle or Alaba. Proof of his great awareness at Batavia, the Munich club did not hesitate to pay €77 million bonus included by the former Ajax. A very promising move.
Lucas Hernández has been in first place in this ranking for three years. It should be clarified that after having exploded -definitely- with Atlético de Madrid and being part of the French National Team during the 2018 World Cup, the defender conquered the Germans for the disbursement of so many millions.
Precisely, Bayern Munich did not hesitate to take over the services of the tricolor international in the summer of 2019, under his €80 million termination clause. And after a delicate first season marked by numerous injuries, the 26-year-old gradually moved into a starting role.
