Isabel Pantoja’s tour of the United States has started on the right foot since her first concert in Miami was a complete success. However, she has not been able to avoid encountering a new controversy after the well-known Cuban youtuber Alexander Otaola announced that he has filed a lawsuit in the Miami court for non-payment. As reported by Otaola, the tonadillera and her team have breached the promotion agreement they had reached before their arrival in Miami.

The youtuber assures that he helped the singer and her companions to obtain permits to enter the country. As a thank you, Kiko Rivera’s mother was going to attend her program, something that ultimately did not happen. “The same day they had to come, they send us an email saying that they will not be able to go to the ranch,” said the content creator. In addition, he assures that nobody has paid him for the promotion that he has made of the tour and affirms that they excused themselves by saying that they did not have his account number.