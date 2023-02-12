Dani Alves: his wife is devastated and publishes a harsh letter, “I feel alone”

the legal situation of the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves It continues to be complicated, because in the middle of the process that is being followed for an alleged sexual assault on a 23-year-old girl, her defense requested that she be given probation, an appeal denied by a judge.

since last January 20, aLVES has been in a prison in Barcelona. However, his lawyer argued that there was no risk of flight since he lived with his wife in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) and that he no longer has the “economic muscle of periodic income” that he used to have.

The bad moment of his wife

In the midst of this, it was learned that his wife, the model Joana Sanz, asked him for a divorce and since then he has received the attention of all the press, who even found out his home address and is waiting for an interview that she assured he would not give.

The model assures that she had to leave Barcelona.

Dani Alves’ partner, Joana Sanzleft a moving message on his social networks, in which he expresses what he is feeling at the moment.

Joana ex vents about the lack of her mother, who recently passed away, just when her husband’s scandal began.

The double blow has greatly impacted the model, with this public message she not only says she misses her mother, but also leaves an accurate phrase: “I feel alone.”

“A month ago today I had to make the most difficult decision of my life; letting you go. I still have the feeling that when I get home, you’re going to receive me with enthusiasm. It hurts so much to feel your smell and not hear you. I need your hug so much, to see you laugh or dance… I need your joy. You told me not to cry and I promise I’ll do my best not to.”

“I have my liveliest days but that internal cold always accompanies me… And sometimes, it breaks me into a thousand pieces. I feel lonely you know? You told me that wherever I was you were going to be with me, but I don’t feel you. Many people will love me and I appreciate it, but mother’s love is only one.”

