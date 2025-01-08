DThe theory that the world of professional football is divided into buyers’ clubs on the one hand and sellers’ clubs on the other probably goes back to the former CEO of FC Bayern, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. One faction consists of the few ruling major powers that can afford almost any player at any time and do not have the embarrassment of having to sell their best players for financial reasons, i.e. clubs like FC Bayern, Real Madrid or Manchester City. The other group consists of the clubs that finance their maintenance by selling the best players or do not have the means to keep a player if Bayern, Real or City really want him. It’s a world whose order appeals to Rummenigge and the Bayern fans.

Now come via Sports picture the report that the managers of national player Jamal Musiala, 21, had expressed the desire to include an exit clause in the agreement to continue working together in the ongoing contract negotiations with FC Bayern. Musiala’s appointment with the Munich team would therefore in principle be subject to reservations and the club’s authority would be called into question, which from Bayern’s point of view and in accordance with the Rummenigge dogma is a political issue and absurdity.

Because no Bayern professional in the current squad has the right to an exit clause in reserve so that they can leave the club at will. After all, you’re not a club like VfB Stuttgart, which, as runner-up, had to let go of almost half of its successful team because players like Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy were available at cheap fixed prices.

If Musiala gets an exit clause, does Kimmich want one too?

According to the report, the Musiala case is about a more hypothetical restriction. 175 million euros are being discussed as fixed compensation for the Munich team for a possible change. 175 million would be an enormous, almost fictitious sum even for a potential world star like Musiala, similar to the inflationary price tags usual in Spain for stars like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior, who can each be bought for a billion from the contractual relationship with Real. But Bayern are reportedly still strictly against recognizing the clause condition.

This probably not only has to do with lofty self-image, but also with concern about the effect of imitation. Once the rule that there can be no exit clauses at FC Bayern is broken, the next top player can claim a special right in contract negotiations. Joshua Kimmich, for example, who is also currently talking to the Munich team about his whereabouts and has good arguments for extra requests. He could move on a free transfer in the summer. Apparently the Bavarians fear that accepting the clause could lead to the transformation into a sales club and social decline.