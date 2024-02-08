Putin: Russia has not yet achieved the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, named Russia’s goal in the conflict with Ukraine. A recording of the conversation was published on website reporter.

“Ukraine started the war, Russia’s goal is to stop it,” Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow has not yet achieved its goals for the special military operation (SVO). According to him, one of the main tasks is the denazification of Ukraine, which implies a ban on any neo-Nazi movements.

We have not yet achieved our goals, because one of the goals is denazification. This refers to the prohibition of all neo-Nazi movements Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Kyiv “threw all agreements in the trash”

Putin recalled that Western countries asked Russia to withdraw troops from Kyiv to create conditions for signing a peace agreement. However, when Moscow complied with the request, Ukrainian negotiators “threw into the trash” all the agreements and chose a long armed confrontation, in which they are helped by the United States and European allies.

See also Gorbachev funeral: two thousand in a row. D'Alema's accusations against the West It was in Ukraine that the other side threw out all these agreements and took into account the instructions of Western countries – European, the United States – to fight Russia to the bitter end Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that he wants to achieve a solution to the situation in Ukraine through negotiations and called on Kyiv to participate in them. According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has the freedom to negotiate with Russia, or at least he did.

But how will we negotiate if he forbade himself and forbade everyone? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin called a quick way to end the Ukrainian conflict

According to the Russian leader, it is possible to achieve an end to the conflict in a few weeks if the United States stops supplying weapons to Kyiv.

We are conveying to the US leadership: if you really want to stop the fighting, you need to stop the supply of weapons – everything will be over within a few weeks, that's all See also Iraq.. "plastic surgery" tastes like death, and the Doctors Syndicate warns Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin stressed that after this it will be possible to begin discussing the terms of a peace agreement with Kiev.

The Russian leader is confident that relations between the fraternal peoples will be restored

The Russian President also said that he is convinced that it is possible to reach an agreement – sooner or later Moscow and Kyiv will come to an agreement, and relations between the fraternal peoples will be restored.