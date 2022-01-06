(Reuters) – The life of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is being chronicled in the pages of a new comic book that will be part of TidalWave Comics’ “Orbit” series, which celebrates public figures “who have impacted the world”.

The 22-page book will detail how 81-year-old Ringo “overcame life threatening illnesses during childhood and how he became one of the greatest drummers of all time with the Beatles.”

Written by David Cromarty and illustrated by Victor Moura, the comic will be available in digital and print formats, and will be released on January 12th.

“These comics have been in development for years,” said publisher Darren G. Davis. “We did comics about the other Beatles, so it was natural for us to do this one.”

(Reporting by Alicia Powell)

