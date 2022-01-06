Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Olaf Scholz (left) and Karl Lauterbach are discussing new measures to combat pandemics at the Corona summit between the federal and state governments. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Before the Corona summit on Friday, the planned rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Germany will be made public. In a badly affected state, there should still be easing.

Munich / Dresden – This Friday, January 7th, it’s that time again: Corona summit. The next Prime Minister’s Conference on the coronavirus pandemic is coming up in Germany. And a federal state provides a surprise before the round. Specifically: Saxony wants to relax widely in its federal state, despite the Omikron variant.

The Corona rules are to be harmonized across the board throughout Germany. As reported by several media unanimously, the traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP published a new draft resolution the day before, the measures of which are to be implemented in all federal states by January 15 at the latest. According to the reports, the draft resolution contains the following rules:

Corona rules in Germany: New draft resolution from the traffic light federal government

Contact restrictions : The fact that a maximum of ten people are allowed at private meetings of vaccinated and convalescents should continue to apply. Unvaccinated and non-recovered people may meet a maximum of two people from another household.

: The fact that a maximum of ten people are allowed at private meetings of vaccinated and convalescents should continue to apply. Unvaccinated and non-recovered people may meet a maximum of two people from another household. Work and job : The federal and state governments advocate using home office more intensively in the coming weeks and for companies to enable employees to do so.

: The federal and state governments advocate using home office more intensively in the coming weeks and for companies to enable employees to do so. Schools: Stay open. Children who are considered to be the contact persons of infected people should be able to “test themselves” after five days with a PCR test or a high-quality antigen test.

Stay open. Children who are considered to be the contact persons of infected people should be able to “test themselves” after five days with a PCR test or a high-quality antigen test. Quarantine and self-isolation: After contact with infected people or your own infection with the coronavirus, you can “test yourself” after seven days with a negative PCR test or a high-quality antigen test. Employees in the critical infrastructure are allowed to leave the quarantine after five days with a mandatory PCR test.

After contact with infected people or your own infection with the coronavirus, you can “test yourself” after seven days with a negative PCR test or a high-quality antigen test. Employees in the critical infrastructure are allowed to leave the quarantine after five days with a mandatory PCR test. Gastronomy: Stay open. From January 15, access should only be allowed on the basis of the 2Gplus rule or, for those who have been boosted, from the day of the booster vaccination.

Stay open. From January 15, access should only be allowed on the basis of the 2Gplus rule or, for those who have been boosted, from the day of the booster vaccination. Leisure and retail: Only vaccinated and convalescent people (2G) are allowed to and in events for cultural and leisure activities, including cinemas, museums and theaters. The 2G rule also applies in retail.

Corona rules in Germany: Saxony wants easing instead of tightening

Apparently, Saxony also wants to adapt to these rules, despite the particularly high number of corona infections. Further tightening should not come despite the tricky situation there. This is also reported unanimously by several media, including the mirror. According to this, Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) is planning the following from January 14:

At restaurants the 8 p.m. curfew should be dropped. Bars and clubs will remain closed, however.

the 8 p.m. curfew should be dropped. Bars and clubs will remain closed, however. Indoor sports is allowed again in compliance with the 2Gplus rule and for those who have been boosted.

is allowed again in compliance with the 2Gplus rule and for those who have been boosted. For visiting the hairdresser 3G (vaccinated, recovered or tested) should apply, for services close to the body 2G (vaccinated or recovered with appropriate evidence).

3G (vaccinated, recovered or tested) should apply, for services close to the body 2G (vaccinated or recovered with appropriate evidence). In demonstrations up to 1000 people should be allowed to participate.

