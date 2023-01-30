Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The entrance of a new cold front together with the subtropical jet stream will cause rain this Monday in the Baja California Peninsula, Sonora, Chihuahua, sinaloa and Durango, in addition to a drop in temperature, according to the weather forecast made by him National Meteorological System (SMN)

The dependency, belonging to Conagua, explained in a statement that during the night of this Sunday and early Monday the cold front number 28 will enter the northeast of Mexico and will interact with the subtropical jet stream, which will cause isolated rains with winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Similarly, a second cold front associated with a cold core vortex will approach northwestern Mexico, and together with the moisture spread by the polar jet stream, it will cause showers in Baja California and isolated rains in Sonora; in addition to winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in this part of the country.

The same weather conditions will cause a drop in temperature and possible snowfall in mountainous areas of northern Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Rain forecast for tomorrow, January 30, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Probability of snowfall or sleet: Sierras of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, January 30, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, January 30, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for tomorrow, January 30, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Tabasco.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN expects cloudy skies with heavy rains in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur. Cold environment in the region, with snowfall in mountainous areas of Baja California. West wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora

This Monday there will be a cloudy sky with showers in Sonora and the possibility of isolated rains in Sinaloa. Cool to cold atmosphere in the morning, as well as icy and falling snow or sleet in mountainous areas of Sonora. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the afternoon. Southwest wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather Forecast for Durango and Northern Mexico

In the northwest of Tamaulipas, a cloudy sky with showers is expected, in addition to hundreds with gusts of 40 to 60 km / h.

Similarly, the SMN expects partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with showers in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León. While in the mountainous area of ​​Chihuahua and Durango they will have a very cold environment at dawn with falling snow or sleet.

We recommend you read:

Southwest wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as from 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León.