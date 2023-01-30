Taylor Greene: Russia has shown that it is possible to trade and prosper without the dollar and friendship with the United States

Member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green admitted that Russia, being under tough sanctions from the West, has proved that it is able to trade and sell without the dollar and friendship with Washington. She stated this in her Twitter-account.

“Russia, under the burden of heavy sanctions, proves to the whole world that they do not need American dollars or friendship in order to trade and prosper,” the politician wrote.

Marjorie Taylor Green also warned that the dollar risks losing its status as a world currency due to US policy regarding the situation around Ukraine.

Earlier, Harvard Institute professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kenneth Rogoff compared Russia to Iran due to sanctions pressure. The economist described the future of the Russian economy as a “giant Iran”.