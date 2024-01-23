You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Wuilker Fariñez.
Wuilker Fariñez.
The Venezuelan goalkeeper ended his contract with Lens and was very close to Nacional and Millonarios.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The transfer market in Colombia is still in force after the start of the League 2024-1 and some teams are still looking to strengthen their squads for what will be the season.
It may be of interest to you: Official! América de Cali finishes the novel: announces new international poster manager
Wuilker Fariñez He is one of the footballers who has been most present in the rumors of different teams because he is currently without a team for this year.
Initially, there was talk of a return to millionaires, However, this could not be achieved after long negotiations that did not reach a successful conclusion.
Read here: Unusual: Tulio Gómez blames his daughter for Ricardo Gareca's non-arrival to America
Given the difficulties in wearing the albiazul shirt, the goalkeeper was related to National Athletic, but that possibility was dropped. The Venezuelan passed the relevant medical exams, but the club gave up hiring him after evaluating the performance tests.
But now, according to the journalist Julián Capera, Fariñez would be among the plans of the Deportivo Pereira, club led by coach Leonel Álvarez, who would already be in negotiations with the 25-year-old goalkeeper.
“Deportivo Pereira is in negotiations with goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez, who is now a free agent after the termination of his contract with Lens,” the communicator wrote.
To date, no further details of the negotiations are known, however, it appears that the desire to Wuilker is to return to Colombian Professional Soccer So it would be a matter of days before the team he would defend in 2024 is confirmed.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#chapter #Faríñez #FPC #leader #seeks #39no39 #Millonarios
Leave a Reply