The transfer market in Colombia is still in force after the start of the League 2024-1 and some teams are still looking to strengthen their squads for what will be the season.

Wuilker Fariñez He is one of the footballers who has been most present in the rumors of different teams because he is currently without a team for this year.

Initially, there was talk of a return to millionaires, However, this could not be achieved after long negotiations that did not reach a successful conclusion.

Given the difficulties in wearing the albiazul shirt, the goalkeeper was related to National Athletic, but that possibility was dropped. The Venezuelan passed the relevant medical exams, but the club gave up hiring him after evaluating the performance tests.

But now, according to the journalist Julián Capera, Fariñez would be among the plans of the Deportivo Pereira, club led by coach Leonel Álvarez, who would already be in negotiations with the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

“Deportivo Pereira is in negotiations with goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez, who is now a free agent after the termination of his contract with Lens,” the communicator wrote.

To date, no further details of the negotiations are known, however, it appears that the desire to Wuilker is to return to Colombian Professional Soccer So it would be a matter of days before the team he would defend in 2024 is confirmed.

